New Delhi: In a remarkable display of empathy towards junior lawyers, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud interrupted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mid-hearing to advocate for seating arrangements. During a session of a nine-judge constitution bench at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Chandrachud addressed the issue of junior lawyers standing for prolonged periods during hearings, highlighting their discomfort.

"Mr. Solicitor, all our young juniors stand day after day, I have been noticing, with their laptops in their hand. In the afternoon, the court master will see if he can accommodate them behind you immediately," the Chief Justice remarked to Mehta.

Responding to the Chief Justice's concern, Mehta acknowledged the issue and mentioned his efforts to secure chairs for the junior lawyers.

"I just told the court master to find out, if he can put some stools...we will try and put some stools," assured the Chief Justice.

Following the lunch break, the courtroom witnessed a surprise as a row of stools appeared, fulfilling the Chief Justice's directive. Sources within the Supreme Court Registry revealed that the Chief Justice personally inspected the seating arrangement before the session resumed, ensuring comfort and proper visibility for the junior lawyers without hindering the proceedings.

In an expression of gratitude, Mehta lauded Chief Justice Chandrachud's unprecedented gesture, describing it as an epitome of generosity. He emphasized the overwhelming response from young lawyers who were deeply touched by the Chief Justice's consideration for their well-being during court proceedings.