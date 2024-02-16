Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma About Good Governance In Assam Goes Viral

Viral Video: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was participating in the Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan when the viral video was taken.

Pritam Saha
Beautiful Video Of A Child Reciting Poem In Front Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral
Beautiful Video Of A Child Reciting Poem In Front Of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Assam: Social media is filled with amazing videos. However, the video of the young child having a good time in front of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ended up becoming one of the most amazing videos on X, the previous Twitter. What made this video so magnificent was that it was unlike anything else incredible that could be found online. It wasn't exploring a foreign nation, trying out some amazing local food, or capturing pictures of breathtaking buildings. Instead, the little kid had the wonderful opportunity to perform a lovely poem for Assam CM! 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was participating in the Gaon Chalo Abhiyaan when the viral video was taken. A talented child from Sarupathar named Utpal Bora performed a lovely poem about Assamese excellent governance during the occasion. This cute footage was shared by Assam CM on X, which was once Twitter. 

Himanta celebrated the state's rich cultural diversity a few days ago when he joined the Guwahati Dimasa community in commemorating the Busu Dima festival. CM Himanta Sarma heartily engaged in the festivities of the occasion, which is rich in agricultural tradition and significance and emphasizes the importance of unity and variety. "Celebrated the Busu Dima festival with the Dimasa community of Assam in Guwahati," CM Sarma said on social media platform X, expressing his happiness. The celebration honors the labor-intensive process of grain harvesting and is surrounded by dance forms like Dimsa Baidima. The Assamese culture is centered on nature rituals.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 11:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic Digital
