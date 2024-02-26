Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Chilling Video Of A Girl Creating An Instagram Dance Reel Next To Railway Tracks Goes Viral | WATCH

In a video that has gone viral, a girl is seen at a Mumbai Western Railway station performing a risky dance move next to railway tracks while a train passes by.

Pritam Saha
Shocking footage of a girl dancing on Instagram beside railroad tracks goes viral
Shocking footage of a girl dancing on Instagram beside railroad tracks goes viral | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Since its launch almost four years ago, Instagram Reels have unquestionably been the talk of the town. In addition to making a great deal of individuals famous, it has tragically resulted in the deaths of countless Indians. If you're wondering why there's been a sudden focus on Reels, it's due of a terrifying event that happened last Saturday. 

Bone-Chilling Video

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a girl is seen at a Mumbai Western Railway station performing a risky dance move next to railway tracks while a train passes by. Concerns concerning the possible dangers and repercussions of such careless behavior close to railway platforms and tracks have been raised by the incident. In the video, the girl can be seen carelessly dancing next to the Mumbai Local train tracks. The video's caption highlights the dangerous nature of these actions and the disastrous outcomes that could result from one mistake. 

Awareness Campaign

Railway tracks are dangerous places, and there is a significant risk to one's safety when dancing close to a moving train. The clip is a sharp reminder of the public's need to be made aware of the risks connected to railway tracks and platforms. To stop such dangerous activities, authorities and railway safety officials are advised to increase surveillance and put preventative measures in place.

Public awareness campaigns and other initiatives may be very important in warning people about possible risks and promoting appropriate behavior around railway infrastructure. Social media users have been talking about the video and sharing their worries and stressing how important it is to put safety before attention-seeking behaviors.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Viral

