The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the media portal Newsclick, alleging its involvement in receiving funds for spreading pro-China propaganda. The FIR, dated August 17, has been registered under various sections, including sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 C of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the FIR accessed by Republic, it is alleged that Newsclick's parent company, M/S PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt. Ltd, received fraudulent funds amounting to crores of rupees through illegal means over a span of five years, starting in 2018. These funds were purportedly received from M/s Worldwide Media Holdings LLC, USA, and other sources.

The FIR specifically mentions that the foreign funds in question were allegedly funnelled through a complex network of entities and individuals, with Neville Roy Singham, a resident of Shanghai, China, identified as an active member of the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China, being accused of facilitating this financial influx.

"Further, it is learnt that Gautam Navlakha who has been a shareholder in PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd since its inception in the year 2018, remained involved in anti-Indian and unlawful activities such as actively supporting banned Naxal organisations and having anti-national nexus with Gulam Nabi Fai who is an agent of ISI of Pakistan. It is also learnt that Gautam Navlakha is associated with Prabir Purkayastha since 1991 when they incorporated Sagrik Process Analyst Pvt Ltd. It has also been learnt that such illegally routed foreign funds have been siphoned off by Prabir Purkayastha and his associates," the FIR said. Purkayastha is the founder of NewsClick who is currently under arrest.

Adding further, the FIR states, "It is also learnt that aforementioned funds were distributed to Gautam Navlakha, associates of Teesta Seetalwaad namely Javed Anand, Tamara, Jibran, Urmilesh, Aratrika Halder, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Trina Shankar, Abhisar Sharma, etc."

Conspiracy to peddle a narrative that Kashmir and Arunachal are disputed territories: FIR

The FIR states: "Secret inputs also revealed that Prabir Purkayastha, Neville Roy Singham and some other Chinese employees of Neville Roy Singham-owned Shanghai-based Company by the name of StarStream have exchanged mails which expose their intent to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not part of India. Such attempts by these persons reveal their conspiracy to peddle a narrative, both globally and domestically, that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories. Their attempts to tinker with the northern borders of India and to show Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh as not parts of India in maps amount to an act intended towards undermining the unity and territorial integrity of India."

The FIR also alleged that the nexus of some Indian and foreign entities funded the farmers' agitation "with the objective of causing huge loss of several hundred crores to Indian Economy and create internal law and order problems in India."

The FIR also mentioned how Prabir Purkayastha, Neville Roy Singham, Vijay Parshad and others propagated false narratives against the government and domestic pharmaceutical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FIR also alleged that Prabir Purkayastha conspired with a group namely the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 General Elections.

"In furtherance of this conspiracy to disrupt the sovereignty of India and to cause disaffection against India, large amount of funds were routed from China in circuitous and camouflaged manner and paid news were intentionally peddled criticising domestic policies, development projects of India and promoting, projecting and defending policies and programmes of Chinese government," the FIR said.

"It is further learnt that big Chinese Telecom companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, etc. incorporated thousands of shell companies in India in violation of PMLA/FEMA for illegally infusing foreign funds in India in furtherance of this conspiracy," the FIR added.