MUMBAI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Tuesday, said that it was necessary to recognise the fact that China will continue attempting to influence India's neighbours but that New Delhi must not be afraid of such ‘competitive politics’. The EAM made this comment during the course of an interactive session with the students of the Indian Institute of Management in Mumbai. The remark was specifically made in response to a question about India's strained ties with Maldives which has recently elected a pro-China President, Mohamed Muizzu. The minister added that while there are problems in every neighbourhood, ultimately “neighbours need each other”. He noted that the developments around Maldives should not be seen as a failure of Indian diplomacy, saying “I don't think we should be scared of China. I think we should say okay, global politics is a competitive game. You do your best, I will do my best.”

“We should welcome competition and say I have the ability to compete,” added EAM Jaishankar.

In response to another question about Maldives, this time regarding the ‘India Out’ campaign that had propelled the current ruling party of the nation to power, Jaishankar said that while sharp positions are taken in politics, diplomacy does not go by those sharp positions. Furthermore, he urged the audience to trust Indian diplomacy, saying “There will be problems. Our job is to anticipate, assess and respond. At the end of the day, neighbours have relationships with each other.”

“History and geography are very powerful forces. There is no escape from that,” he added.

Earlier this month, the newly-elected Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu asked India to withdraw all Indian military personnel deployed in his country by March 15. The Maldives government also said that a Chinese ship, equipped to carry out research and surveys, will be docking at a Maldivian port for replenishment. Notably, Muizzu's first port of call after being elected as president was Beijing and not India.

With inputs from PTI.