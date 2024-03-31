×

Updated December 6th, 2022 at 19:27 IST

Chinese man held for fraud in Greater Noida

The case was lodged at the Dadri Police Station in April 2021 and four other accused in the matter -- all Indians -- have already been arrested, the officer said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A 33-year-old Chinese national was arrested by the police in Greater Noida Tuesday in connection with a probe into a case of fraud worth over Rs 1.25 crore, a senior police officer said.

The case was lodged at the Dadri Police Station in April 2021 and four other accused in the matter -- all Indians -- have already been arrested, the officer said.

"Accused He Haomin was arrested near the Hair roundabout in Greater Noida around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. He, who possesses a Chinese passport, currently lives in Gurugram, Haryana," the officer said.

"He Haomin is accused in a case lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult to provoke breach of peace), and 120B (criminal conspiracy)," the officer said.

According to the complainant Mohammad Anas, he was hired in April 2020 by Haomin and the other four accused who had told him they were running a construction and engineering company.

"I was hired to install water pump plants in 2020 at their company site in Greater Noida. While the total bill amount was decided to be around Rs 1.40 crore, the payments were initially made in parts. However, after some time, the group stopped paying," Anas alleged.

He further alleged that to avoid paying the remaining amount of Rs 27 lakh, the accused stopped his employees from finishing work at their site and also kept his equipment worth Rs 1.25 crore that he was using.

According to local police, the Chinese national had been on the run since the FIR was lodged in April last year.

The other accused arrested earlier were identified as Anupam Sharma, Sachin Giri, Shuzen, and Taylor Tag, police said.

Further investigation and legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

Published December 6th, 2022 at 19:27 IST

