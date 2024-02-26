Advertisement

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday reserved its order on the cognizance point of Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram and others in issuing of Indian visas to Chinese workers. The chargesheet was filed by the central probing agency in January. The judge listed the matter to be heard on March 16, 2024 for delivering the judgment in connection with a case where Karti had allegedly misused his father and then Home Minister P Chidambaram's office to re-issue project visas to Chinese employees in a bid to circumvent the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ceiling on the same.

In its prosecution complaint, the ED has named Karti, Bhaskararaman and several firms as accused. Karti had moved Delhi High Court seeking an anticipatory bail. ED had orally confirmed that no coercive action will be taken against the accused till the matter is subjudice. Karti Chidambaram has been made accused number 1 in the charge sheet filed by ED in Rouse Avenue Court. Karti's CA Bhaskar Raman and his company Advantage India have also been made co-accused. All accused have been charged under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Advertisement

Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal had also argued that his client should be granted bail since the alleged kickback was Rs 50 lakh and below Rs 1 crore. The case pertains to allegedly issuing 263 re-used visas to Chinese employees working in a project for Vedanta Group Company's subsidiary Talwandi Sabo Power Plant Ltd. The project of setting up a thermal plant in Punjab was outsourced to a Chinese company called Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation. As per the CBI FIR, since the delay in project was bleeding the company, it tried to bring in Chinese workers. However, it was not possible to issue project visas as it was above the MHA's ceiling. In order to bypass it, the company's representative Vikas Makharia reached out to Karti Chidambaram's close aide S Bhaskararaman. Eventually, the company was given permission for re-using 263 project visas for an alleged kickback of Rs 50 lakh.