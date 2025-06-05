Chinnaswamy Stampede Tragedy: Top Police Officials, Including Police Commissioner, Suspended

Updated 5 June 2025 at 21:42 IST
Bengaluru: Following the tragic death of 11 cricket fans and injury to over 50 others, the under pressure state government of Karnataka has ordered the suspension of the Commissioner of Police (CP) along with several other police officials. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced a series of actions, including the suspension of senior police officials, following the Bengaluru stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations. Siddaramaiah confirmed the immediate suspension of several high-ranking police officials, including:
- Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector
- Station House Master
- Station House Officer
- ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police)
- Central Division DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police)
- Cricket Stadium in charge
- Additional Commissioner of Police
- Commissioner of Police
Siddaramaiah stated, "Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect."
Published 5 June 2025 at 21:27 IST