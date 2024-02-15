English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 08:41 IST

4 Killed in Firecracker Blast During College Event in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, 3 Booked

Chitrakoot blast: The intensity of the blast was to the extent that it shook buildings within an area of half a kilometre.

Digital Desk
bomb blast
The blast was reported on the second day of the event | Image:PTI
Chitrakoot: Four students died whereas several others sustained injuries in a firecracker explosion during a college event in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district on Wednesday, police said. The blast incident took place at Chitrakoot Inter College during the two-day programme, Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav, which was organised by the tourism department. The deceased have been identified as Prabhat, Yash, Paras and Mohit. The victims had gone to attend the event at the time of the incident.

The blast was reported on the second day of the event at around 3.20pm when there was a sudden explosion on the college ground. The intensity of the blast was to the extent that it shook buildings within an area of half a kilometre. According to sources, the blast was so severe that human body parts were scattered around the place following the explosion.

There was a fireworks display event scheduled for Wednesday and the crackers were kept behind a stage, Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

While two students died on the spot, two others who suffered serious burn injuries succumbed to their injuries during treatment at district hospital in Prayagraj. All the four deceased were residents of Chitrakoot.

Meanwhile, ADG Zone Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar said that an FIR has been registered against three people and an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh would be given to the family of the deceased"

CM Yogi announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for kin of deceased

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the blast incident.

CM Yogi Adityanath has given instructions to constitute a probe panel under the chairmanship of the Additional Director General of Police to investigate the matter. In a post on X, Adityanath announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:16 IST

