Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

WATCH| Chlorine Gas Leak in Dehradun Triggers Emergency Response, Residents Relocated to Safe Areas

Residents relocated to safer places following a chlorine leak in Dehradun. Authorities have taken measures to contain the situation.

Dehradun: Residents in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Uttarakhand's Dehradun were relocated to safer locations following a chlorine gas leak from a cylinder, as per sources on Tuesday, January 9. The incident resulted in breathing difficulties among people in the vicinity. Emergency services, including the police, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), and the fire brigade, swiftly responded to the situation.

SDRF teams reached the incident spot to help in evacuation efforts. | Image: Republic

They are currently on-site, implementing measures for the safe disposal of the leaked chlorine. SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh, informed ANI, stating, “Upon receiving information about people facing difficulty in breathing due to a leakage in the chlorine cylinder kept in the empty plot in the Jhanjra area of Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun, the police, NDRF, SDRF, and the Fire team arrived at the spot and are taking action for safe disposal. People have been relocated to safe places.”

SDRF officials on spot to help in rescue efforts. | Image: Republic

Further reports have indicated that the authorities are working to contain the situation and continue to resolve the issue while ensuring the safety of the affected residents.

Specialised Teams on the Spot to Aid in Rescue Efforts

The ongoing relief and rescue efforts at the site of the Dehradun Gas Leakage are being managed by a specialised CBRN team, led by Commandant SDRF.

SDRF teams mobilised to help people evacuate safely and containment of the Chlorine gas leak. | Image: Republic

"Today, on 09 January 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Dehradun, at 03:55 pm that 6 large cylinders of chlorine have been kept in an open field near Jhajhra. Out of these, gas is leaking from two cylinders. There is a residential complex at some distance from that place," said SDRF officials.

Equipped with essential CBRN kits, detectors, and rescue gear from the Corps Headquarters at Jolly Grant, the team confirmed the perilous leak of chlorine gas from the cylinders, posing severe health risks upon contact. Exposure to this toxic gas could result in dizziness, facial and ocular burning sensations, breathing difficulties, nausea, and headaches.

Prioritising public safety, immediate evacuation measures were enacted, rescuing inhabitants from neighbouring residences and relocating them to secure locations. Collaborative efforts ensued, involving district police, fire services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) CBRN unit, converging on-site to contain the leak and execute a joint operation to remove the cylinders from the area.

(This is a developing story)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:32 IST

