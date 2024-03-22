×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:06 IST

‘Chor Machaaye Shor’: BJP’s Poster Attack on AAP After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a series of posters

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
BJP's poster war against AAP
BJP's poster war against AAP | Image:@BJP4Delhi/X
New Delhi: Following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with a series of posters. The official X handle of Delhi BJP launched a series of posters, highlighting the arrest of Delhi CM in the liquor policy case, accusing the party of indulging in corruption.

Taking a dig at AAP, the BJP poster read, “Lana tha swaraj, le aaye sharaab. (They promised self-governance but instead, they came up with alcohol.”

In another post, the BJP called AAP a "kattar corrupt" party. The post with the caption "chor machaaye shor" caption was shared with a poster of Arvind Kejriwal along with senior party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Stayendar Jain, who are all now lodged in jail.

BJP also shared a video, accusing AAP of indulging in corruption. The post, based on a song from the movie Tezaab, was captioned, "Aaja Keju, Aaja Tihar", showcasing the list of all prominent AAP leaders arrested so far.

On Thursday night, Kejriwal was arrested after Delhi HC rejected Kejriwal’s plea seeking protection from any coercive action by the agency. The ED had issued nine summons to Kejriwal, which the Delhi CM had skipped, calling them “illegal”.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:06 IST

