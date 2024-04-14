×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

‘Chota Pappu, Bada Pappu’: BJP Mandi Candidate Kangana Ranaut on Vikramaditya’s Beef Eating Jibe

BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh while campaigning for L ok Sabha Polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Reported by: Digital Desk
kangana ranaut
‘Chota Pappu, Bada Pappu’: BJP Mandi Candidate Kangana Ranaut on Vikramaditya’s Beef Eating Jibe | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mandi: BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut sparked a major controversy while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. She targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh without naming them. 

She stated that 'Bada Pappu in sitting in New Delhi while Chota Pappu is sitting in Himachal Pradesh."

Advertisement

Responding to Singh's comment on Kangana that she eats Beef, She said, “Chota Pappu is spreading lies.”

Singh lashed out at the actor for using such language against Rahul Gandhi and himself. He said that nobody is interesting is knowing what she eats and what she doesn't. 

Advertisement

He added, "She should rather talk about real issues in Himachal Pradesh. I will pray to Lord Ram that good sense prevails on her."

Few days earlier, Taking to X, Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her. She wrote on ‘X’, “I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics to tarnish my image won’t work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu, and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram.”

Advertisement



 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Realty skills imperative

3 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

3 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

3 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

4 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

11 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

13 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

15 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

16 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

18 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

19 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

19 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

21 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

22 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

22 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

22 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

22 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo