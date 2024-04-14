Advertisement

Mandi: BJP Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut sparked a major controversy while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh. She targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh without naming them.

She stated that 'Bada Pappu in sitting in New Delhi while Chota Pappu is sitting in Himachal Pradesh."

Responding to Singh's comment on Kangana that she eats Beef, She said, “Chota Pappu is spreading lies.”

Singh lashed out at the actor for using such language against Rahul Gandhi and himself. He said that nobody is interesting is knowing what she eats and what she doesn't.

He added, "She should rather talk about real issues in Himachal Pradesh. I will pray to Lord Ram that good sense prevails on her."

Few days earlier, Taking to X, Ranaut denied that she eats beef or red meat, saying baseless rumours were being spread about her. She wrote on ‘X’, “I don’t eat beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me. I have been advocating and promoting a yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now, such tactics to tarnish my image won’t work. My people know me, and they know that I am a proud Hindu, and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram.”

