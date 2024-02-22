English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Siddaramaiah Government Sets New Age Limit for Smokers in Karnataka. Check Details

No, people under the age of 21 are prohibited from buying cigarettes in the state.

Manisha Roy
cigarettes
The sale of cigarettes to people under 21 is also prohibited in the state. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bengaluru: The age limit for sale of cigarettes in Karnataka has been increased to 21 years from 18 years. This comes after the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Manufacture, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill was passed in the Assembly on Wednesday.

While addressing the assembly, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao warned against selling cigarettes to people under the age of 21 years. He said, “Earlier, the age limit for sale of cigarettes was fixed at 18 years, now the age limit has been increased to 21 years.”

"Also, cigarettes cannot be sold within 100 meters of schools. There are small traders who also sell groceries. A fine of Rs 10,000 will be a problem. So we have limited it to one thousand," he added.

The Health Minister announced that they have banned hookah bars in any bar and restaurant, and other places.

"Unauthorized operation of hookah bar shall be punishable with imprisonment not less than one year and extending to three years and a fine of Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh. There is a possibility to impose fines along with jail term if violation is reported," he added.

As per the government, the unauthorized operation of hookah bars can attract imprisonment of not less than a year.
 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 08:58 IST

