CISF Jawan Shoots Self Dead at Paschim Vihar (West) Metro Station in Delhi
The deceased jawan has been identified as Sahare Kishore Samrao.
New Delhi: A 36-year-old CISF constable allegedly shot himself dead using his service rifle at the Paschim Vihar (West) Metro Station in the national capital on Thursday morning.
The incident was reported at around 6:40 am, officials said.
The deceased jawan has been identified as Sahare Kishore Samrao. His body was recovered near the X-ray baggage scanner.
The constable is said to have joined the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in 2014 and was posted to the CISF (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) in 2022, officials said.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the jawan, deployed in the CISF unit that guards the Delhi Metro, killed himself using his service weapon, they said.
The deceased hails from Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra and lived with his family in Delhi's Narela area, they said.
An inquiry is being undertaken by the paramilitary force apart from the Delhi Police, the officials said.
(With PTI inputs)
