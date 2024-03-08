×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 26th, 2023 at 15:28 IST

City council chairperson booked for fabricating age in UP

The newly elected chairperson of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat here has been booked for allegedly fabricating her date of birth while filing candidature for the civic body polls, police said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Representational Image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The newly elected chairperson of Maniyar Nagar Panchayat here has been booked for allegedly fabricating her date of birth while filing candidature for the civic body polls, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Maniram Singh, Samajwchaiadi Party leader Ritu Devi produced her class 8 mark sheet of Naveen Balika Junior High School in Sripur from 2008 as her age proof, which suggested her current age as 32 years.

However, records showed that no examinee with her name took an exam at the said school that year, the complaint added.

Following allegations against Devi for forging her date of birth, Ballia District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had ordered the BSA to conduct an investigation, the police said.

Ballia City Kotwali SHO Rajeev Singh said that based on Singh's complaint, an FIR was registered on Thursday night against Devi under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467 and 468 (falsification of documents) and 471 (dishonest use of fake certificate) of the Indian Penal Code.   The matter is being probed and appropriate action will be taken, the SHO said.

The SP candidate had defeated BJP's Buchiya by a margin of 1,609 votes in the Maniyar Nagar Panchayat seat reserved for Scheduled Tribe women.

Devi secured 4,919 votes, while Buchiya got 3,310 votes. A total of seven candidates contested this seat.

Voting for the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh was held in two phases -- on May 4 and May 11 -- and the results were declared on May 13.

Advertisement

Published May 26th, 2023 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

20 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Controversial 'Kaju Katli Bhajiya' Video Sparks Online Debate

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Xiaomi 14 Ultra launched in India for Rs 1,000,00

    Tech 8 minutes ago

  3. U'khand: Man-Eater Leopard Responsible for Killing 2 Children Captured

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. Miss World Representatives Celebrate International Women’s Day

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago

  5. Dune 2 Earns Rs 16.67 Crore In India, US Box Office Crosses $100M Mark

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo