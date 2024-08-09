Published 12:00 IST, August 9th 2024
CJI Announces SC Hackathon, Says AI Will Be Used To Streamline Functioning
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday announced the second hackathon of the Supreme Court, which will focus on use of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the functioning of the top court.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
CJI announces SC hackathon, says AI will be used to streamline functioning | Image: PTI/file
