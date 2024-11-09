sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan Bomb Blast | India-Russia Ties | Donald Trump | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CJI Chandrachud Quotes Urdu Poet Bashir Badr As He Answers Trolls In His Unique Style

Published 20:34 IST, November 9th 2024

CJI Chandrachud Quotes Urdu Poet Bashir Badr As He Answers Trolls In His Unique Style

CJI Chandrachud was speaking at his farewell event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CJI Chandrachud: Landmark Verdicts and Controversies That Shaped India
CJI Chandrachud quotes poet Bashir Badr in his response to trolls | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:34 IST, November 9th 2024