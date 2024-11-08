'Please Forgive If I've Hurt Anyone': CJI Chandrachud On Last Working Day

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on his last day at work in the Supreme Court told his colleagues to forgive him if he ever hurt anyone. Rising from the ceremonial bench, Justice DY Chandrachud thanked everyone who gathered there and said it's the court which keeps him going adding there has not been a single day when he had not learned anything.

In some of his final remarks on the last working day, Chandrachud said, “At night I was wondering that at 2 PM, the court would be empty, and I'll looking at myself in the screen, I'm humbled by the presence of all you!"

“You asked me what keeps me going. It is this court which has kept me going, because there is not a single day when you feel that you have not learned something, that you have not had an opportunity to serve the society,” Chandrachud said.

“If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like to just say please forgive me... thank you very much for coming in such large numbers,” he said.

In some of his final statements as CJI, DY Chandrachud further said, “When I was young, I would come to this court, I would observe this Court and these two portraits in the court... even in Bombay HC it was Justice Chagla's overpowering presence.”

“We are here as pilgrims, birds for short passage of time, do our work and leave… different people with diverse views will continue the institution... I know that the person after we is so stable, so solid – Justice Khanna, a person so dignified, so aware of the court, the historical perspectives,” CJI added.

Chief Justice further shared that he will miss the bench shared with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“It's this court which keeps me going… we meet the people we possibly don't know… I conclude by thank you all of you and each one of you, I learnt so much about life today, there is no case similar to an earlier case.”

DY Chandrachud's father YV Chandrachud was longest serving CJI of India

Justice Chandrachud stepped into the shoes of his illustrious father YV Chandrachud, who served as the longest CJI between 1978 and 1985, on November 9, 2022 and will be demitting office on November 10, a Sunday.

