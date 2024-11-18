Published 17:36 IST, November 18th 2024
CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling in Delhi Ridge
CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing pleas related to the alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area.
Reported by: Digital Desk
CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas related to felling of trees in Delhi ridge | Image: ANI
