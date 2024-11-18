sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | Kailash Gahlot | Ali Khamenei | Maharashtra Elections | Manipur Unrest | PM Modi's Brazil Visit |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling in Delhi Ridge

Published 17:36 IST, November 18th 2024

CJI Sanjiv Khanna Recuses Himself From Hearing Pleas on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling in Delhi Ridge

CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from hearing pleas related to the alleged illegal felling of several hundred trees in the Delhi Ridge area.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna
CJI Sanjiv Khanna recuses himself from hearing pleas related to felling of trees in Delhi ridge | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:36 IST, November 18th 2024