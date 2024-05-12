Advertisement

Pune: Following heavy pre-monsoon rains that lashed the city on Friday, the Vimantal Traffic Division Team in Pune has come under light for their extraordinary efforts in helping hundreds of stranded Punekars. For around an hour, there was a lot of rain, which relieved the intense heat but also caused waterlogging in many areas of Pune, including the Swargate bus terminal. With 58mm of rain, Lohegaon received the most rainfall during the downpour.

सलाम तुमच्या कार्याला - पोलीस शिपाई योगेश चांगण व पोलीस शिपाई शिवाजी गोपनर ...



Salute the Vimantal Traffic Division Team for going out of their line of duty to help clear the way for hundreds of stranded Punekars, earlier in the day today..🙏🏼🫡#PunePolice pic.twitter.com/oNwi5wMyxb — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice)

The Vimantal Traffic Division Team responded to the unfavorable circumstances by going above and beyond the call of duty to assist in mitigating the situation. In spite of their own struggles, the group put in endless effort to remove flooded roadways and assist in getting stranded people to safety. Their assistance in helping commuters navigate the flooded streets and safeguarding their safety and well-being proved to be vital. Furthermore, by acting quickly, they were able to stop additional disruptions to traffic services.

At least 13 planes experienced delays due to the bad weather, while one plane was redirected to Mumbai from the Pune airport due to the heavy rain. The unshakable commitment of the Vimantal Traffic Division Team to serving the community demonstrates their professionalism and selflessness even in these trying times. Their steadfast efforts are deserving of recognition and appreciation because they embody the spirit of public service and emphasize the importance of community support during difficult times.