Amritsar: A clash among inmates inside Punjab's Sangrur Jail left two inmates in their twenties dead and several injured on Friday night. According to police officials, two inmates are in a critical state and they have been sent to Patiala's Rajindra Medical College and Hospital for further treatment.

According to reports, two groups broke out in a fight, which continued for nearly 20 minutes, before jail authorities stepped in. The two deceased undertrials have been identified as Harsh and Dharminder.

The police are currently probing the incident and have called in eight people for questioning, as per reports.

(More details awaited)

