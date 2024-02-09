Advertisement

Haldwani: Communal clashes erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after municipal authorities razed an 'illegal' madrasa and an underground mosque-like structure on Thursday evening. Reports claimed that unidentified individuals hurled stones at police officers and set their vehicles ablaze following the demolition in the Banbhulpura area. Following the violence, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called an emergency meeting to review the situation. Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Director General of Police Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar, and ADG (Law and Order) AP Anshuman were present at the meeting.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Violence broke out in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani following an anti-encroachment drive today. DM Nainital has imposed curfew in Banbhoolpura and ordered a shoot-on-sight order for rioters. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Qykla7UO65 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Uttarakhand Violence: How did it start?

Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar says, “Around 4 pm today, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court's order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson.”

Advertisement

"It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons...DIG Kumaon reached the spot immediately and additional Police forces have also been called there. The State Government has also demanded the MHA for additional Police forces. MHA has made 4 companies of additional central forces available to us. CM called an emergency meeting at his residence sometime back...As of now, the situation is under control. As per the information available to me, several Police personnel and administration officials sustained injuries and have been admitted to hospitals. No casualties reported yet. The situation is tense but under control...In the days to come, the people behind the incident will be identified and action will be taken against them, "Kumar added.

Haldwani Violence: What Happened So Far

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued shoot-at-sight orders in Halwani's Banbhulpura in view of the riots.

DM Nainital has imposed curfew in Banbhoolpura.

“In Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani, a team from the administration had gone for an anti-encroachment drive, following the Court's order. Anti-social elements there entered into a brawl with the Police. A few Police personnel & administrative officials sustained injuries. Additional companies of Police and Central Forces are being sent there. We have appealed to everyone to maintain peace. Curfew is in place. Strict action will be taken against rioters & encroachers who committed arson”, CM Dhami said.

In view of the deteriorating situation in Haldwani, all schools will remain closed tomorrow. The administration issued orders.

