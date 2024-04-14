Advertisement

New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident, a class 11 student died after falling from the 21st floor of a residential building in the ATS Advantage Society. The police are initially leaning towards the possibility of suicide, as they found a note in the boy's pocket. However, a thorough investigation is underway to explore all potential angles surrounding the incident.

Eyewitnesses have stated that they last saw the boy on the 24th floor of the building, accompanied by two friends. They were engaged in talking and taking photographs. According to one of the friends, the victim mentioned having an errand to attend to and left the area. Shortly after, they noticed commotion below the building and discovered that their friend had fallen from the 21st floor.

They took the boy to Shanti Gopal Hospital, where doctors discovered a suicide note tucked in his pocket. While the preliminary probe hints toward suicide, officials are not ruling out any other possibilities.

"We received information that a boy has jumped off the 21st floor. The boy was 17 years old. He had gone to ATS society to meet this friend. His friends say that he was going down for some work," a leading portal quoted Swatantra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram as saying.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic World urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7