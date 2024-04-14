×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Class 11 Student Falls Off 21st Floor of ATS Advantage Society in Ghaziabad, Dies

The police are initially leaning towards the possibility of suicide, as they found a note in the boy's pocket

Reported by: Digital Desk
Boy Jumps To Death From ATS Advantage Society in Ghaziabad
Boy Jumps To Death From ATS Advantage Society in Ghaziabad | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: In yet another tragic incident,  a class 11 student died after falling from the 21st floor of a residential building in the ATS Advantage Society.  The police are initially leaning towards the possibility of suicide, as they found a note in the boy's pocket. However, a thorough investigation is underway to explore all potential angles surrounding the incident.

Eyewitnesses have stated that they last saw the boy on the 24th floor of the building, accompanied by two friends. They were engaged in talking and taking photographs. According to one of the friends, the victim mentioned having an errand to attend to and left the area. Shortly after, they noticed commotion below the building and discovered that their friend had fallen from the 21st floor.

They took the boy to Shanti Gopal Hospital, where doctors discovered a suicide note tucked in his pocket.  While the preliminary probe hints toward suicide, officials are not ruling out any other possibilities.

"We received information that a boy has jumped off the 21st floor. The boy was 17 years old. He had gone to ATS society to meet this friend. His friends say that he was going down for some work," a leading portal quoted Swatantra Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Indirapuram as saying. 

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic World urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are the mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

