Noida: A Class 12 student died on Thursday allegedly after she fell off the balcony of her 18th-floor apartment in a group housing society in Noida Extension in a suspected case of accidental death, police said.

The 18-year-old girl was watering plants on the balcony when the incident took place in the evening, officials said.

"The girl, who was a Class 12 student, died on the spot after falling from the balcony in the Himalaya Pride Society in the Bisarkh police station area," a police spokesperson said.

When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed to the spot for inspection and further legal proceedings were initiated, the spokesperson added.

A senior officer told PTI that the girl, whose parents are teachers, had recently got the results of her last examinations in the school and had cleared it successfully.

"It appears that while watering the plants she slipped and fell off the balcony," the officer said.

The incident comes a day after a Class 7 student died allegedly after he jumped off the 22nd floor of his building in a nearby society in a suspected case of suicide due to exam pressure.

