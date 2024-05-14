Advertisement

New Delhi: After failing to pass in two subjects in the CBSE class 12th examinations, a 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation located in East Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar area. The incident took place on Monday, following which the local police were informed and the body of the teen was shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official identified the deceased as Arjun Saxena, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in a paying-guest accommodation, where he was staying on rent.

No suicide note was found

No suicide note has been found from the deceased, the police official stated.

Police had to break open the door to the room, the officer said.

Hailing from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, Saxena had come to Delhi to prepare for the engineering entrance exam alongside the Class-12 exam.

He failed in two subjects in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class-12 exams, the results of which were announced on Monday, and was depressed, the officer said, citing the statements of others staying at the paying-guest accommodation.

Saxena's family members have been informed and the body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem, police said.

They added that a probe is on to ascertain the exact cause behind the extreme step.

Further legal action is being taken into the matter.

