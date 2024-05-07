Advertisement

Gandhinagar: In a surprising incident, a class 4 student of a primary school in Gujarat’s Kharasana village located in Jhalod Taluka, obtained 212 marks out of a total of 200 marks in two subjects. The surprising result of the student prompted senior education department officials to initiate an inquiry into the matter. On the other hand, the student’s score has also raised concerns over the quality of education being provided in the school.

As per information, Vanshiben Manishbhai scored 211 and 212 marks in Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively, out of a total of 200 marks.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the school administration reportedly claimed that it was due to the glaring error that occurred during the compilation of the result. The student was also later given the revised mark sheet, where the scores were corrected to 191 and 190 for Gujarati and Mathematics, respectively.

In the revised marksheet, the student scored a total 934 marks out of 956. Manishbhai marksheet is also going viral on social media.

Advertisement

The discrepancy came to light when Manishbhai, who scored 93.40 per cent marks, showed her mark sheet to her parents.

An inquiry is being carried out into the matter to ascertain the fault.

