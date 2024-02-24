Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Class 6 Student Detained for Alleged Murder of Senior Schoolmate in Delhi

A 12-year-old has been detained for allegedly killing his Class 8 senior schoolmate in northeast Delhi after a minor disagreement escalated into violence.

Digital Desk
The students had a fight over some petty issue outside the school and the accused punched the victim
The students had a fight over some petty issue outside the school and the accused punched the victim | Image: Unsplash representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A Class 6 student from a local private school was detained by police for the alleged killing of a 14-year-old boy, his fellow schoolmate from Class 8, in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area. According to authorities, the argument between the friends arose from a minor disagreement outside the school premises, which eventually escalated to physical violence when the accused reportedly ‘punched’ the victim in the ‘face’. 

Following the incident on Friday, authorities were alerted by JPC Hospital around 4 pm, informing them of the injured victim, a resident of Brahmpuri. Local authorities later discovered that the victim had sustained injuries to his head, face, and left hand and had succumbed due to excessive bleeding from the nose. Police, after scanning CCTV footage from the area, identified the 12-year-old accused and took him into custody late at night on the same day.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 19:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

4 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

4 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

4 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika In Golden Saree

4 hours ago
Bhagyashree birthday party

Bhagyashree's B'day Party

4 hours ago
Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

9 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

10 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

10 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

19 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

20 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP, Cong Announce Seat-Sharing in Delhi, Punjab, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections6 minutes ago

  2. BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Trouble Stirs for Tejashwi as Pics with Murder Accused Go Viral

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Big Setback For Congress as 55 Leaders Join BJP in Maharashtra

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  5. Scorsese To Aid Film Heritage Foundation In Restoring Film Ghatashraddha

    Lifestyle12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo