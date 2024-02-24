Updated February 24th, 2024 at 19:54 IST
Class 6 Student Detained for Alleged Murder of Senior Schoolmate in Delhi
A 12-year-old has been detained for allegedly killing his Class 8 senior schoolmate in northeast Delhi after a minor disagreement escalated into violence.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A Class 6 student from a local private school was detained by police for the alleged killing of a 14-year-old boy, his fellow schoolmate from Class 8, in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area. According to authorities, the argument between the friends arose from a minor disagreement outside the school premises, which eventually escalated to physical violence when the accused reportedly ‘punched’ the victim in the ‘face’.
Following the incident on Friday, authorities were alerted by JPC Hospital around 4 pm, informing them of the injured victim, a resident of Brahmpuri. Local authorities later discovered that the victim had sustained injuries to his head, face, and left hand and had succumbed due to excessive bleeding from the nose. Police, after scanning CCTV footage from the area, identified the 12-year-old accused and took him into custody late at night on the same day.
(This is a developing story)
