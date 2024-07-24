sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:40 IST, July 24th 2024

Bareilly Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Beating Student for Refusing to Pick Fruits

The boy's mother, Bhanwati, a daily-wage worker from Biharipur Abdul Rahman village, stated that her son came home on Saturday, July 20, with visible injuries.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
punished
Class IVth Student Punished By Teacher For Refusing To Pluck Fruits For Her in Bareilly | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

19:17 IST, July 24th 2024