Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

Cleaner Killed in Thane After Gutter Slab Collapses Under Weight of Sand Dumper

According to the local civic body's chief fire officer, the deceased cleaner had gotten off the dumper and was guiding it at the time of the accident.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
A cleaner was killed in Thane after being buried under a gutter slab. | Image:PTI/ Representative
  • 1 min read
Thane: A 25-year-old cleaner in Maharashtra's Thane district was killed after he was buried beneath the slab of a gutter that collapsed under the weight of a sand-laden dumper. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mira-Bhayandar area. According to the local civic body's chief fire officer Prakash Borade, the deceased cleaner, Vijay Rathod had gotten off the dumper and was guiding it at the time of the accident. 

The weight of the sand-laden vehicle caused the slab of a gutter to collapse, tilting the vehicle and resulting in sand spilling from it. The cleaner was subsequently buried under the slab and the sand. After pulling out the dumper, civic officials spotted Rathod’s body.

The dumper driver was subsequently arrested, said an official from the Kashimira police station. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 17:17 IST

