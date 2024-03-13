Advertisement

Thane: A 25-year-old cleaner in Maharashtra's Thane district was killed after he was buried beneath the slab of a gutter that collapsed under the weight of a sand-laden dumper. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Mira-Bhayandar area. According to the local civic body's chief fire officer Prakash Borade, the deceased cleaner, Vijay Rathod had gotten off the dumper and was guiding it at the time of the accident.

The weight of the sand-laden vehicle caused the slab of a gutter to collapse, tilting the vehicle and resulting in sand spilling from it. The cleaner was subsequently buried under the slab and the sand. After pulling out the dumper, civic officials spotted Rathod’s body.

The dumper driver was subsequently arrested, said an official from the Kashimira police station.

With inputs from PTI.