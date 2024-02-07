Advertisement

Kashmir: In a climatic anomaly, January 2024 etched its name in Kashmir's history as the warmest on record, as both Kashmir and certain areas of the Jammu region grappled with unprecedented high temperatures.

The absence of the usual snowfall, coupled with inactive Western Disturbances, resulted in temperatures soaring more than eight degrees Celsius above normal levels on select days during the month.

As per independent forecaster Faizan Arif, "The heart of the summer capital, Srinagar, witnessed its warmest-ever mean maximum temperature for January at 11.7 degrees Celsius, aligning with records from 2001 and 1902.

Meanwhile, iconic locales that include Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Qazigund, Kokernag and Kupwara experienced their highest temperatures ever recorded.

Ski-resort, Gulmarg reached a mean maximum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam at 10.3 degrees Celsius, Qazigund at 12.1 degrees Celsius, Kokernag10.9 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 11.6 degrees Celsius.

Jammu region, too, felt the intensity of the heatwave, with Banihal setting an unprecedented all-time highest mean maximum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Faizan Arif highlighted the extraordinary nature of the situation.

“Bhaderwah and Batote experienced their second-highest mean maximum temperatures on record, with Bhaderwah recording 14.7 degrees Celsius approaching its highest recorded temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius.”

Meanwhile, Batote reached 14.8 degrees Celsius, matching the temperature recorded in 2010.

Arif confirmed, "All time highest mean maximum temperature for Batote was recorded at a scorching 18.4 degrees Celsius in 1995".

"The soaring temperatures witnessed are not just numbers on a thermometer, they are the Earth's distress signals. Climate change is happening in real-time and these record highs emphasise the urgency of global climate action," said environmentalist Saima Khan.

"Extreme temperatures are the language of a planet in distress. From scorching highs to unseasonable warmth, each record is a chapter in the story of climate change. We need to rethink our relationship with the environment and prioritise sustainable practices," she added.

Meanwhile, in response to recent damages caused by landslides and shooting stones due to heavy rains and snowfall, Jammu-Srinagar national highway is set to undergo critical repair work, prompting a 24-hour closure starting Tuesday morning.

Officials have announced a temporary halt in traffic on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44. "In line with safety protocols, a 24-hour traffic halt is scheduled on Jammu-Srinagar NH-44 tomorrow 06.02.2024 (Tuesday) from 8AM to 8AM on 07.02.2024 (Wednesday) for road widening at Kishtwari Pathar & Dhalwas. For safety, avoid travel during this period. Plan your journeys wisely and prioritize safety," said the Deputy Commissioner Ramban, in a post on X.