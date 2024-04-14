Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the developing security situation in Myanmar, India has relocated its consulate staff in Sittwe to the city of Yangon in the country, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). However, the Indian consulate in Mandalay remains. The situation is being watched closely and Indians travelling to Myanmar have been warned to observe safety protocols, even as the Indian embassy is there to take care of them, said the MEA.

The MEA statement comes a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commented on the situation in Myanmar being not normal, and hence the need to fence the India-Myanmar border.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press conference on Friday, "We have temporarily relocated our staff at CGI (Consulate General of India) Sittwe to Yangon. Our Consulate in Mandalay remains fully functional," Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson informed that India is closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar.

"We are closely monitoring the security situation in Myanmar, particularly in the Rakhine State. Necessary steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our citizens," he said.

Indians travelling to Myanmar asked to be cautious

"Regarding the Indians who are travelling to Myanmar, they should observe proper safety protocols and take care of themselves while the embassy is there to take care of them."

"We have noted with concern the attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Syria on 1st April 2024. India is distressed at the escalating tensions in West Asia, and their potential to fuel further violence and instability. We urge all parties to avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law," added Jaiswal.

EAM S Jaishankar on Myanmar

On Thursday, EAM Jaishankar said that if the situation in Myanmar were normal, there would have been no need to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and put an end to the Free Movement Regime (FMR).

