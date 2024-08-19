Published 14:55 IST, August 19th 2024
Maharashtra: Cloth Merchant Loses Rs 1.9 Cr In Share Trading Fraud In Thane District
A 35-year-old cloth trader from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.9 crore by fraudsters who lured him to take up share trading.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cloth merchant loses Rs 1.9 cr in share trading fraud in Thane district | Image: Pexels
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
14:55 IST, August 19th 2024