  • Maharashtra: Cloth Merchant Loses Rs 1.9 Cr In Share Trading Fraud In Thane District

Published 14:55 IST, August 19th 2024

Maharashtra: Cloth Merchant Loses Rs 1.9 Cr In Share Trading Fraud In Thane District

A 35-year-old cloth trader from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly cheated of Rs 1.9 crore by fraudsters who lured him to take up share trading.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
