Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state not only implemented the Nagmogamdas committee report to give justice to SC and ST communities but also sent a proposal to the Centre to bring the reservation under Schedule 9 of the Constitution so that it gets legal protection. He stated that his government provided long-pending constitutional rights to the minorities in the state.

Speaking on his government's efforts in providing reservations to SC and STs, CM Bommai said, "We have implemented the Nagmogamdas committee report to give justice to SC and STs. We have sent a proposal to the Centre to bring the reservation under schedule 9 so it gets legal protection. We have worked towards upholding the rights of SC and STs."

Notably, this remake came after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala called the CM and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "anti-SC/ST" who misled the people of Karnataka.

BJP govt systematically working to fulfil the aspirations of the SC/STs in Karnataka: Bommai

CM Bommai released a statement in reply to Surjewala's remark, saying, "Taken by the surprise of the commitment of the BJP-led Government of Basavaraj Bommai in ensuring that the long pending demands of SC/STS and Backward Classes have been fulfilled legitimately in accordance with the law and as per the aspirations of these disadvantaged sections of the society, the Congress, unable to digest the hard truths, are trying to fire in the air with baseless allegations, devoid of any truth and full of disinformation."

Long pending constitutional rights to SC & ST have been given by the @BJP4Karnataka government. Congress has used the SC & ST community as a vote bank and never given justice.

"In December 2022, the Karnataka Assembly passed The Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation Of Seats In Educational Institutions And Of Appointments Or Posts In The Services Under The State) Act, 2022 increasing reservations for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17% and for Scheduled Tribes from 3% to 7%," the statement said.

"Thereafter, the Cabinet on February 9, 2023, approved the proposal to include the said Act in the Ninth Schedule to the Constitution of India. The proposal to include the aforementioned Act in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India was approved by the Governor of Karnataka on March 23, 2023, and on the same day, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka forwarded the proposal to include the Act in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution of India to the Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," Bommai stated in a statement.

"Thus, it can be seen that the BJP state Government under the leadership of Shri Basavaraj Bommai has meticulously and legally followed all steps in a gradual and systematic manner to fulfil the long-cherished aspirations of the SC/ST population of Karnataka," the statement added.