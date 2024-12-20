CM Dhami Attacks Congress Over Scuffle In Parliament Premises

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday attacked the Congress over the scuffle in Parliament premises, saying it was an expression of the party's "frustration" over its rejection by people in successive polls.

"Be it Haryana or Maharashtra, they have been completely rejected by people. Frustration caused by their electoral defeats has made them resort to such cheap politics," Dhami said.

He said the conduct of Congress leaders in the scuffle was "highly condemnable".

"People are seeing everything. It is being condemned by everyone," he told reporters here when asked to comment on the alleged scuffle involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs, which left two of them injured.

Dhami was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of a newly built City Sports Complex here worth more than Rs 21 crore.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 54 crore.

Dhami also said a verification drive has been launched in the state for illegally operating madrasas. "The police, the home department and the Minority Welfare Commission have been asked to investigate the madrasas. They will also check the IDs of the students admitted in them. Stern action will be taken against madrasas involved in any illegal activities as well as students with dubious antecedents," Dhami said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said the UCC will be implemented in Uttarakhand in January.