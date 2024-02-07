Live Updates on UCC in Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has tabled the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly on Tuesday, February 6.

The Uttarakhand cabinet approved the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code on February 4, paving the way for tabling the bill in the assembly during the ongoing special session which began on February 5. The session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC and make it an Act.

Republic Accesses UCC Draft Bill

Republic has accessed the UCC draft bill tabled by CM Dhami earlier today. The key features shed light on the provisions of the draft bill that aim for equality in civil laws.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tables UCC Bill in Assembly

On Tusday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami tabled the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly. The Houe has been adjourned till 2 pm.

Slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were raised in the Assembly by MLAs as CM Dhami tabled the bill.

Congress says BJP in hurry to pass UCC Bill

The Congress leaders in Uttarakhand alleged that the BJP government in the state is in a hurry to pass the UCC Bill.

Uttarakhand Assembly LoP Yashpal Arya said, “We are not against it (Uniform Civil Code). The House is governed by the rules of conduct of business but BJP is continuously ignoring it and wants to suppress the voice of the MLAs based on the strength of numbers. It is the right of the MLAs to express their views in the House, during Question Hour, whether they have a proposal under Rule 58 or under other rules, they have the right to raise their voices on various issues of the state in the Assembly.”

Former Uttarakhand CM and Congress leader Harish Rawat said, “The state government and the Chief Minister are very eager to get it passed and the rules are not being followed. No one has the draft copy and they want an immediate discussion on it. The Central Government is using a sensitive state like Uttarakhand for tokenism, if they want to bring UCC, it should have been brought by the central government.”



CM Dhami Leaves from residence with Constitution's copy

As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami left for the assembly session from his residence in Uttarakhand, he carried a copy of Indian Constitution with himself.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami leaves from his residence in Dehradun with a copy of the Indian Constitution



CM Dhami will present the Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill in the State Assembly today. pic.twitter.com/b7HEGGqG7g — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2024

UCC is an attempt to ensure equal rights: CM

CM Dhami said that the state government will be tabling the bill in the assembly with the motive to give equal rights to all the citizens of the state. “With the aim of giving equal rights to the citizens of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, a Uniform Civil Code bill will be introduced in the Assembly today. It is a moment of pride for all the people of the state that we will be known as the first state in the country to move towards implementing UCC. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand,” said CM Dhami in a post on X.

देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड के नागरिकों को एक समान अधिकार देने के उद्देश्य से आज विधानसभा में समान नागरिक संहिता का विधेयक पेश किया जाएगा।



यह हम सभी प्रदेशवासियों के लिए गर्व का क्षण है कि हम UCC लागू करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ने वाले देश के पहले राज्य के रूप में जाने जाएंगे।



जय हिंद, जय… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) February 6, 2024

Will the UCC Bill sail through?

The Uniform Civil Code Bill is expected to sail through in the Uttarakhand assembly as the ruling BJP has 47 members in the 70-strong house.

What CM Dhami said on UCC?

"Today in the Cabinet meeting, we passed the proposal to bring the legislation on the Uniform Civil Code in the upcoming Assembly session," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said after chairing the meeting at his official residence on Sunday.

UCC Draft prepared by Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The Uttarakhand state government-appointed panel to prepare a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Friday submitted the document to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The draft was handed over to the chief minister by the five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code has been a poll-promise of BJP in Uttarakhand under the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami.





