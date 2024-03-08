×

Updated February 18th, 2023 at 17:55 IST

CM Gehlot accepts resignation of Congress chief Mahesh Joshi

 Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official spokesperson said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Cong chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigns
| Image:self
 Congress chief whip in Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi resigned from the post last month and the resignation has been accepted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said on Friday that Joshi resigned as the chief whip as he also holds the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) portfolio.

Joshi had submitted the resignation before the commencement of the Budget session on January 23.

The resignation was accepted by Chief Minister Gehlot on Friday, the spokesperson said. 

Published February 18th, 2023 at 09:46 IST

Budget

