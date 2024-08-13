sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • CM Kejriwal's Direction for Atishi to Hoist National Flag Invalid: GAD

Published 13:29 IST, August 13th 2024

CM Kejriwal's Direction for Atishi to Hoist National Flag Invalid: GAD

Delhi GAD rejects CM Kejriwal's request for minister Atishi to hoist the flag on Independence Day due to legal constraints while Kejriwal remains in custody.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi
Chief Minister Kejriwal’s request for Minister Atishi to hoist flag on 15 Aug denied by GAD amid jail custody | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:29 IST, August 13th 2024