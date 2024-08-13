Published 13:29 IST, August 13th 2024
CM Kejriwal's Direction for Atishi to Hoist National Flag Invalid: GAD
Delhi GAD rejects CM Kejriwal's request for minister Atishi to hoist the flag on Independence Day due to legal constraints while Kejriwal remains in custody.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Chief Minister Kejriwal’s request for Minister Atishi to hoist flag on 15 Aug denied by GAD amid jail custody | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:29 IST, August 13th 2024