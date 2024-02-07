English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:23 IST

CM Khattar Renames Gohana Intersection 'Sri Ram Chowk' Ahead of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha

Haryana's CM Khattar renamed Panipat intersections as a symbolic gesture ahead of Ayodhya's Ram temple consecration.

Digital Desk
Manohar Lal Khattar
Harayana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has declared that two key intersections in Panipat, Haryana, will undergo a name change. The Gohana intersection will be renamed Shri Ram Chowk, and the Railway Road intersection in Panipat will be designated Maharshi Valmiki Chowk. This renaming initiative is being undertaken in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The decision to rename these intersections is a symbolic gesture of reverence towards Lord Ram and is announced on the eve of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

During a 'Shobha Yatra' in Panipat, where Khattar was the chief guest, he shared the news with a gathered crowd despite the chilly weather. The Gohana intersection will now be known as Shri Ram Chowk, and the Railway Road intersection will be named Maharshi Valmiki Chowk.

‘Ram Rajya Since the Past Decade’: Khattar

Addressing the crowd, Khattar expressed that the entire world is uniting in faith in Lord Ram. He highlighted the prevailing concept of 'Ram Rajya' and emphasised that the country has been following the ideals of Lord Ram for the past decade, thanks to good governance.

The Chief Minister encouraged people to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony online or on television and celebrate the occasion similar to Diwali, the festival of lights. Kailash Kher, the renowned singer, was also present at the event. Speaking to reporters in Kurukshetra, Khattar shared that the upcoming Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony would be celebrated nationwide like the Diwali festival. He expressed joy that the aspirations of millions, both in India and around the world, will be fulfilled after a wait of 500 years.

End of  500-Year Wait

Highlighting the immense significance of January 22, Khattar mentioned that it marks the end of a 500-year wait as Lord Ram returns to his abode in Ayodhya. He remarked on the widespread 'Ram bhakti' (devotion to Lord Ram) engulfing the country. Additionally, the Chief Minister informed reporters about a special train that will run next month from the state to facilitate pilgrims visiting the Ram temple. The special train is scheduled for February 8 and 9, aimed at providing pilgrims with an opportunity to have a 'darshan' (sacred view) of the revered Ram temple.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:33 IST

