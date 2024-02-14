CM Stalin Moves Resolution Against 'One Nation One Election' Policy In Tamil Nadu Assembly

Advertisement

Chennai: In the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget Session, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK on Wednesday moved a resolution against the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy.

For the ‘One Nation One Election' model, BJP's long-standing promise, a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind was constituted to study the scope of changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country".

Earlier this year, the panel invited suggestions from the public to send suggestions in writing through its website, onoe.gov.in, or via email at sc-hlc@gov.in. The notice said all suggestions received by January 15 would be placed before the committee for consideration.

'One Nation One Poll Impractical'

Speaking in the house on the resolution against ‘One Nation One Election,’ CM Stalin said, “This August house urges the Union government not to implement One Nation One election policy as the theory of one nation one election is against the basis of democracy, impractical, not enshrined in the constitution of India.”

He added that elections to local bodies, State assemblies, and parliament are held at different times based on people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India and it is against the idea of democratic decentralisation

“We can't accept delimitation based on census. States that are not interested in implementing Population control policy will get more benefits because of delimitation based on census. We can't accept this. We have to oppose this.”