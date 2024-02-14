Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 11:41 IST

CM Stalin Moves Resolution Against 'One Nation One Election' Policy In Tamil Nadu Assembly

n the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget Session, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK on Wednesday moved a resolution against the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy.

Ronit Singh
CM Stalin Moves Resolution Against 'One Nation One Election' Policy In Tamil Nadu Assembly
CM Stalin Moves Resolution Against 'One Nation One Election' Policy In Tamil Nadu Assembly | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: In the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly Budget Session, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK on Wednesday moved a resolution against the ‘One Nation One Election’ policy. 

For the ‘One Nation One Election' model, BJP's long-standing promise, a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind was constituted to study the scope of changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country".

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the panel invited suggestions from the public to send suggestions in writing through its website, onoe.gov.in, or via email at sc-hlc@gov.in. The notice said all suggestions received by January 15 would be placed before the committee for consideration.

'One Nation One Poll Impractical'

Speaking in the house on the resolution against ‘One Nation One Election,’ CM Stalin said, “This August house urges the Union government not to implement One Nation One election policy as the theory of one nation one election is against the basis of democracy, impractical, not enshrined in the constitution of India.” 

He added that elections to local bodies, State assemblies, and parliament are held at different times based on people-centric issues in a vast and diverse country like India and it is against the idea of democratic decentralisation

Advertisement

“We can't accept delimitation based on census. States that are not interested in implementing Population control policy will get more benefits because of delimitation based on census. We can't accept this. We have to oppose this.” 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 11:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement