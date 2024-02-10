English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

CM Stalin Urges PM Modi to Fast-Track Approval for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II

CM Stalin urged PM Modi to expedite the approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Project.

Ronit Singh
CM Stalin Urges PM Modi to Fast-Track Approval for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II
CM Stalin Urges PM Modi to Fast-Track Approval for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday addressed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged to expedite the approval of Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Project. 

"I would like to draw your kind attention to the inordinate delay in the approval for the Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) project and request you to expedite the process. The Phase-l of CMRL Project has been successfully implemented as a 50:50 joint venture between the Union Government and the Government of Tamil Nadu. Based on its success, we have approved Phase II under the same model, having three more corridors covering 119 km, at a cost of Rs 63,246 crore. The same was recommended to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA), for approval during January 2019," M.K Stalin wrote in his letter to PM.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) and NITI Aayog have endorsed the eagerly anticipated Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project.

"With the recommendation of MOHUA and NITI Aayog, the funding approvals from JICA, ADB, AIIB and NDB have also been tied up. After this, the Hon'ble Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone for Phase II of the CMRL project on 21-11-2020. Our Government was eagerly awaiting the approval by the Union Government after the announcement for counter-part funding for the project was made in the Union Budget for 2021-2022 and upon the project being recommended by the Public Investment Board (PIB) on 17-08-2021 as a Central Sector Project under equity sharing model. But, unfortunately, there has not been any progress since then, despite this issue being pressed by me during my various meetings with you. I learn that the above proposal is awaiting the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for more than two years now," he added in his letter.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expresses concerns over the delay in Central Government approval, impacting the timely execution of Phase II.

"In anticipation of the Union Government's approval, we have commenced the works for Phase-Il to ensure that the project is completed as per the timelines. We have been meeting the expenditure from state funds, due to the Union share being held up in the absence of CCEA approval. This has slowed down the pace of work and has also placed severe stress on state finances. This issue needs to be addressed immediately so that this dream project of the people of Chennai can be implemented within the targeted time," M.K Stalin in his letter to the PM.

Advertisement

"I, therefore, urge you to personally intervene in this matter and expedite the approval of the Phase-ll CMRL project under the 50:50 joint venture model, as was successfully done for Phase-I," the letter added.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement