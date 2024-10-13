sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances of 300 People at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

Published 15:07 IST, October 13th 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances of 300 People at Gorakhpur Janata Darshan

Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of around 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CM Yogi wished Vijayadashami
Yogi Adityanath addressed grievances of around 300 people at the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan on Gorakhnath temple premises | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:07 IST, October 13th 2024