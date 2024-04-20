CM Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Successful Candidates For Clearing UP Board Exam

The board exams were held between February 22 and March 9 at 8,265 centres. The answer papers were checked between March 16 and 30, board officials said. | Image:PTI

Advertisement

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education on Saturday announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students who cleared the exams and said, "Hearty congratulations to all the students, their parents and their teachers for clearing the Class 10 and the Class 12 UP board exams." "All of you are the golden future of the 'new Uttar Pradesh'. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every test of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain upon you all!," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Advertisement

माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद, उ.प्र. की 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षाओं में उत्तीर्ण सभी विद्यार्थियों, उनके अभिभावकों और गुरुजनों को हार्दिक बधाई!



आप सभी 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' का स्वर्णिम भविष्य हैं। ऐसे ही परिश्रम, लगन और धैर्य के साथ आप सभी जीवन की हर परीक्षा में सफल हों, यही कामना है।… — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath)

"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class 10 topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class 12 exam with 97.80 per cent," Education (Secondary) Director Mahendra Dev told officials.

Advertisement

The board conducted the examination in a "record-breaking" number of days, Dev said.

"For the first time, the exam was conducted in a record 12 working days. The evaluation of answer sheets was completed in the same number of working days," he added.

Advertisement

The officer said 27,49,364 (27.49 lakh) candidates -- 14,39,243 (14.39 lakh) boys and 13,10,121 (13.10 lakh) girls -- appeared for the Class 10 exam.

Of the total, 86.05 per cent boys and 93.40 per cent girls cleared the exam.

Advertisement

For Class 12, the number of candidates was 24,52,830 (24.52 lakh) -- 13,41,356 (13.41 lakh) boys and 11,11,474 (11.11 lakh) girls, Dev said.

The pass percentage was 77.78 for boys and 88.42 for girls.

Advertisement

Inputs taken from PTI