Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:58 IST

CM Yogi Chooses to 'Daan' Own Funds At Ram Mandir, Declines Priest's Offer | Video Wins Hearts

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath declined the money offered by a priest for the purpose of ‘daan (donation)' during Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir.

Ronit Singh
CM Yogi Chooses to 'Daan' Own Funds At Ram Mandir, Declines Priest's Offer | Video Wins Hearts
CM Yogi Chooses to 'Daan' Own Funds At Ram Mandir, Declines Priest's Offer | Video Wins Hearts | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: A viral video emerged from the grand consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declining the money offered by a priest for the purpose of ‘daan (donation).' 

Instead, CM Yogi used his own money for offering at Ram Mandir during the Pran Pratishtha rituals. The video was shared widely on social media with netizens pointing out the righteous gesture put forward by the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was witnessed by millions across the nation on television. Approximately 7,000 guests, comprising seers, Ram Janmabhoomi movement supporters, and celebrities from entertainment, sports, and industry, graced the ceremony.

Advertisement

‘Emotional Moment For India After 500-Year Wait’

CM Yogi termed the inauguration of Ram temple as an emotional moment for the country after a 500-year wait. "There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi," he said while addressing the dignitaries idol consecration ceremony. 

Advertisement
Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat   

CM Yogi declared that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya signifies the establishment of a harmonious society without discrimination and asserted that with this milestone, the era of gunfire and curfews in Ayodhya will be replaced by festivities, symbolising a new chapter in the city's history.

"Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries5 minutes ago

  3. Teen Loses Right Arm to Cancer, Writes Class Board Exams With Left Hand

    India News8 minutes ago

  4. Ford shares soars 6% on dividend boost, lower EV spending

    Business News9 minutes ago

  5. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement