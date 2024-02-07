Advertisement

Ayodhya: A viral video emerged from the grand consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declining the money offered by a priest for the purpose of ‘daan (donation).'

Instead, CM Yogi used his own money for offering at Ram Mandir during the Pran Pratishtha rituals. The video was shared widely on social media with netizens pointing out the righteous gesture put forward by the Uttar Pradesh CM.

The consecration ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was witnessed by millions across the nation on television. Approximately 7,000 guests, comprising seers, Ram Janmabhoomi movement supporters, and celebrities from entertainment, sports, and industry, graced the ceremony.

‘Emotional Moment For India After 500-Year Wait’

CM Yogi termed the inauguration of Ram temple as an emotional moment for the country after a 500-year wait. "There are some feelings in my heart that I cannot find words to express. Everyone is emotional and happy. On this historic moment, every city and village in the country has turned into Ayodhya, and every path seems to be heading towards the Ram Janmabhoomi," he said while addressing the dignitaries idol consecration ceremony.

Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

CM Yogi declared that the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya signifies the establishment of a harmonious society without discrimination and asserted that with this milestone, the era of gunfire and curfews in Ayodhya will be replaced by festivities, symbolising a new chapter in the city's history.

"Now the streets of Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here. Shri Ram's name 'Sankirtan' will echo in the streets because the establishment of Ram Lalla here is the announcement of Ram Rajya," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

