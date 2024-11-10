Published 10:23 IST, November 10th 2024
CM Yogi Launches UP's First Double-Decker Electric Bus in Lucknow, Announces Discounts for Women
CM Yogi Adityanath launched the state's first double-decker electric bus service as part of the state government's efforts to enhance public transportation.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
CM Yogi Launches Up's First Double-Decker Electric Bus in Lucknow, Announces Discounts for Women Passengers | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
10:22 IST, November 10th 2024