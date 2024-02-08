English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 20:12 IST

CM Yogi Offers Prayers at Ram Mandir 'Garbh Griha' in Ayodhya Ahead of Temple Inauguration | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and 'garbh griha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

Ronit Singh
CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya, offering prayers at Ram Mandir 'Garbh Griha'
CM Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya, offering prayers at Ram Mandir 'Garbh Griha' | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Ayodhya: Ahead of the Pran Partishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple and 'garbh griha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday. 

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to inspect a tent city being constructed by the local body. Prior to the Chief Minister's inspection visit, top officials of the district inspected the proposed Saket tent city and issued necessary instructions to the owner.

A tent city has been set up at the new Teerthakshetrapuram, which includes six tubewells, six kitchen houses, and a hospital with ten beds. Around 150 doctors will be serving at the hospital in rotation.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, CM Yogi posted picture of his aircraft landing at the newly built Ayodhya Airport, named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

Image
CM Yogi Adityanath at Ayodhya Airport 

Meanwhile, aiming to provide essential facilities for tourists and pilgrims visiting places like Ram Janmabhoomi and temples in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Adityanath introduced electric buses on the Dharma Path and Ram Path.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 14:12 IST

