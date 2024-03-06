×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 22:54 IST

MGL Announces CNG Price Cut in Mumbai | CHECK Revised Rate

Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced reduction in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG).

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
CNG Price Cut in Mumbai | CHECK Revised Rate
CNG Price Cut in Mumbai | CHECK Revised Rate | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced a significant reduction in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) on Tuesday, offering relief to consumers amidst fluctuating fuel costs. In a late evening statement, MGL revealed a price cut of Rs 2.5 per kilogram, bringing the new price to Rs 73.50 per kg, effective from midnight of March 5. Attributing the price adjustment to a decline in gas input costs, MGL emphasized its commitment to passing on the benefits of reduced expenses to consumers. According to the company's statement, the latest reduction in CNG prices translates to substantial savings for consumers, with a 53 percent cost advantage over petrol and a 22 percent advantage over diesel at current price levels in the financial capital.

Furthermore, MGL highlighted the broader environmental benefits associated with increased CNG consumption in the transportation sector. 

Advertisement

By making CNG more affordable and accessible, the company aims to incentivize the adoption of cleaner and greener fuel alternatives, contributing to India's ongoing efforts towards sustainability and pollution reduction.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Domestic tournaments give national players a chance: Tendulkar

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. As TMC Questions Justice Abhijit's Move, BJP Gives Strong Retort

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. WPL: Top-5 Leading run-scorers after DC vs MI game

    Web Stories17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo