New Delhi: Mumbai-based Mahanagar Gas (MGL) has announced a significant reduction in the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) on Tuesday, offering relief to consumers amidst fluctuating fuel costs. In a late evening statement, MGL revealed a price cut of Rs 2.5 per kilogram, bringing the new price to Rs 73.50 per kg, effective from midnight of March 5. Attributing the price adjustment to a decline in gas input costs, MGL emphasized its commitment to passing on the benefits of reduced expenses to consumers. According to the company's statement, the latest reduction in CNG prices translates to substantial savings for consumers, with a 53 percent cost advantage over petrol and a 22 percent advantage over diesel at current price levels in the financial capital.

Furthermore, MGL highlighted the broader environmental benefits associated with increased CNG consumption in the transportation sector.

By making CNG more affordable and accessible, the company aims to incentivize the adoption of cleaner and greener fuel alternatives, contributing to India's ongoing efforts towards sustainability and pollution reduction.