Published 17:46 IST, July 30th 2024
Coaching Centre Deaths: Appropriate Action Will Be Taken, Says Delhi LG
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG VK Saxena reportedly ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer | Image: PTI/ File Photo
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:45 IST, July 30th 2024