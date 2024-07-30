sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:46 IST, July 30th 2024

Coaching Centre Deaths: Appropriate Action Will Be Taken, Says Delhi LG

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi LG VK Saxena
Delhi LG VK Saxena reportedly ordered registration of an FIR against an IAS officer | Image: PTI/ File Photo
  • 2 min read
17:45 IST, July 30th 2024