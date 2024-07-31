sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:49 IST, July 31st 2024

Coaching Centre Deaths: ‘Have They Lost It?’, Says Delhi HC on Police Arresting SUV Driver

Delhi HC castigated the police for a "strange" probe by arresting an SUV driver for his alleged role in drowning of students at a coaching centre.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Coaching Centre Deaths: ‘Have They Lost It?’, Says Delhi HC on Police Arresting SUV Driver | Image: Unsplash
