sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 23:30 IST, July 28th 2024

Coast Guard Continues Operation to Prevent Pollution After Merchant Navy Ship Fire

The Indian Coast Guard said its efforts to prevent pollution and safeguard the marine environment after a fire hit a merchant navy ship continues

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Coast Guard continues operation to prevent pollution after fire on merchant navy ship
Coast Guard continues operation to prevent pollution after fire on merchant navy ship | Image: PTI/file
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:30 IST, July 28th 2024